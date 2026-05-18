(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman observes a radar system being brought online in the Middle East during regional operations. Air defense radar systems are used to detect, track, and identify aerial threats, providing operators with situational awareness across a wide area. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9694513
    VIRIN: 260519-D-A0839-2500
    Resolution: 5073x3382
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radar
    Army Central
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Central Command (CENTCOM)
    USARCENT
    Air Defense Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery