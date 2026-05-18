U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman observes a radar system being brought online in the Middle East during regional operations. Air defense radar systems are used to detect, track, and identify aerial threats, providing operators with situational awareness across a wide area. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:54
|Photo ID:
|9694513
|VIRIN:
|260519-D-A0839-2500
|Resolution:
|5073x3382
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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