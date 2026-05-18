Mosaic Lightning 26-2 - Spall Repair

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a tractor to create a dirt pile for a spall repair on a mock flightline during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11, 2026. The training event demonstrated the squadron’s ability to rapidly repair damaged airfield surfaces and sustain deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright)