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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 - Spall Repair

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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 - Spall Repair

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman Rachael Wright 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a tractor to create a dirt pile for a spall repair on a mock flightline during exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11, 2026. The training event demonstrated the squadron’s ability to rapidly repair damaged airfield surfaces and sustain deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachael Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9694440
    VIRIN: 260511-F-OB612-1048
    Resolution: 6015x4002
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 - Spall Repair, by AB Rachael Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    flightline
    Machinery
    Spall Repair Team

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