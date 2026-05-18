German-American community honors children buried at Kaiserslautern Kindergraves memorial

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Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Malave, senior enlisted leader of the 21st TSC, render honors during the playing of Taps at the Kindergraves Memorial Service at Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The annual ceremony honored 451 American infants and children buried at the historic memorial site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)