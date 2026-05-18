(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German-American community honors children buried at Kaiserslautern Kindergraves memorial

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German-American community honors children buried at Kaiserslautern Kindergraves memorial

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Malave, senior enlisted leader of the 21st TSC, render honors during the playing of Taps at the Kindergraves Memorial Service at Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The annual ceremony honored 451 American infants and children buried at the historic memorial site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:43
    Photo ID: 9693011
    VIRIN: 260515-A-MP101-1191
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German-American community honors children buried at Kaiserslautern Kindergraves memorial, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    StrongerTogether
    Kindergraves
    FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery