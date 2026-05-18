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    Lethality in Focus: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts Range Day

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    Lethality in Focus: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts Range Day

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kurtis Martinezmills 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery conducted a range day to enhance marksmanship, weapons proficiency and overall combat readiness. The training reinforced safe weapons handling, accuracy and discipline, ensuring Soldiers remain prepared to effectively respond to mission requirements and operational challenges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:13
    Photo ID: 9692993
    VIRIN: 260519-A-QQ321-8076
    Resolution: 5712x3808
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lethality in Focus: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts Range Day, by SSG Kurtis Martinezmills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35thADA
    RAnge
    South Korea

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