Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery conducted a range day to enhance marksmanship, weapons proficiency and overall combat readiness. The training reinforced safe weapons handling, accuracy and discipline, ensuring Soldiers remain prepared to effectively respond to mission requirements and operational challenges.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9692993
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-QQ321-8076
|Resolution:
|5712x3808
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lethality in Focus: 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Conducts Range Day, by SSG Kurtis Martinezmills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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