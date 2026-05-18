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    Coast Guard, partners respond to oil spill at Ala Wai Harbor

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    Coast Guard, partners respond to oil spill at Ala Wai Harbor

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A pollution responder with Pacific Environmental Corporation transits Ala War Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 18, 2026. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, the Hawaii Department of Health Hazard Evaluation & Emergency Response Office, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation are responding to an unknown amount of red dye diesel discharged into the water near the north side of the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 23:07
    Photo ID: 9692898
    VIRIN: 260518-G-IA165-1006
    Resolution: 9245x6163
    Size: 14.43 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    harbor
    diesel
    Ala Wai
    cleanup efforts
    oil spill
    Honolulu

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