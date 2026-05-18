Coast Guard, partners respond to oil spill at Ala Wai Harbor

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A pollution responder with Pacific Environmental Corporation transits Ala War Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 18, 2026. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, the Hawaii Department of Health Hazard Evaluation & Emergency Response Office, and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation are responding to an unknown amount of red dye diesel discharged into the water near the north side of the harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)