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    AFSBn-Lewis recognized as Installation DEA runner-up

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    AFSBn-Lewis recognized as Installation DEA runner-up

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Field Support Battalion-Lewis, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, uses multiple methods to move equipment, sometimes at the same time. AFSBn-Lewis was recognized as the runner-up for the fiscal year 2026 Chief of Staff Army Deployment Excellence Award.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9691893
    VIRIN: 260518-D-A4479-1650
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 117.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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