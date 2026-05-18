AFSBn-Lewis recognized as Installation DEA runner-up

Army Field Support Battalion-Lewis, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, uses multiple methods to move equipment, sometimes at the same time. AFSBn-Lewis was recognized as the runner-up for the fiscal year 2026 Chief of Staff Army Deployment Excellence Award.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9691893
|VIRIN:
|260518-D-A4479-1650
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|117.8 KB
|Location:
|US
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|4
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|0
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ASC battalions take top deployment awards
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