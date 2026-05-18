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    U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle visits USS Oscar Austin

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    U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle visits USS Oscar Austin

    GREECE

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andrew Uriarte 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May. 14, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), renders honors for U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, during a visit to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May. 14, 2026. USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Andrew Uriarte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:13
    Photo ID: 9691785
    VIRIN: 260513-N-AU305-1116
    Resolution: 4274x2849
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle visits USS Oscar Austin, by PO3 Andrew Uriarte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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