U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle visits USS Oscar Austin

SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May. 14, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), renders honors for U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, during a visit to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May. 14, 2026. USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Andrew Uriarte)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9691785
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-AU305-1116
|Resolution:
|4274x2849
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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