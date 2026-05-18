U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle visits USS Oscar Austin

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SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May. 14, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), renders honors for U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, during a visit to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, May. 14, 2026. USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Andrew Uriarte)