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    2CAB Hosts Drone Lethality Course

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    2CAB Hosts Drone Lethality Course

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers participate in a Drone Lethality Course hosted by U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, and conducted by Talon Technologies at the Warrior Works Innovation Lab, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 7, 2026. The course included academic instruction, simulator training, and initial flight training designed to establish a program of instruction, strengthen host nation partnerships, and expand small unmanned aircraft system capabilities across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 21:11
    Photo ID: 9689534
    VIRIN: 260507-A-A1109-1011
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 618.92 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2CAB Hosts Drone Lethality Course, by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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