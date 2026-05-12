FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army in the Pacific hosted senior land forces leaders from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S. Marine Corps for a Land Forces Dialogue (LFD) on Friday, May 15, 2026, on the island of O'ahu, fittingly known in the Hawaiian language as "the gathering place."
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9689127
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-AI704-1012
|Resolution:
|6413x4829
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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