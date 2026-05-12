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    Land Forces Dialogue

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    Land Forces Dialogue

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Egypt Johnson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army in the Pacific hosted senior land forces leaders from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S. Marine Corps for a Land Forces Dialogue (LFD) on Friday, May 15, 2026, on the island of O'ahu, fittingly known in the Hawaiian language as "the gathering place."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9689127
    VIRIN: 260515-A-AI704-1012
    Resolution: 6413x4829
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Forces Dialogue, by SSG Egypt Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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