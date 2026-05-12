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FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The U.S. Army in the Pacific hosted senior land forces leaders from Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S. Marine Corps for a Land Forces Dialogue (LFD) on Friday, May 15, 2026, on the island of O'ahu, fittingly known in the Hawaiian language as "the gathering place."