This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2026 for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) and the German Marksmanship Badge event. The GAFPB and German Marksmanship Badge are awarded to those who can complete physical training events within a certain time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Kyan Stockman) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9689030
|VIRIN:
|260517-Z-MI146-1001
|Resolution:
|4320x4320
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th Readiness Division Hosts GAFPB and Marksmanship Badge Event, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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