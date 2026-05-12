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    99th Readiness Division Hosts GAFPB and Marksmanship Badge Event

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    99th Readiness Division Hosts GAFPB and Marksmanship Badge Event

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2026 for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) and the German Marksmanship Badge event. The GAFPB and German Marksmanship Badge are awarded to those who can complete physical training events within a certain time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Kyan Stockman) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9689030
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-MI146-1001
    Resolution: 4320x4320
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Readiness Division Hosts GAFPB and Marksmanship Badge Event, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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