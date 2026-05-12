99th Readiness Division Hosts GAFPB and Marksmanship Badge Event

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This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2026 for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) and the German Marksmanship Badge event. The GAFPB and German Marksmanship Badge are awarded to those who can complete physical training events within a certain time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Kyan Stockman) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid.