Advancing Patient Care with AI: Madigan Army Medical Center’s Pulmonary Nodule Registry

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“This development is really going to increase efficiency in the care our providers deliver, increase access to care,” said Rick Barnhill, Chief Health Information Officer (CHIO) at Madigan. His trademark is developing technical solutions that solve common problems and expanding the capability to all locations. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mr. Barnhill and the data analytics team promptly worked with the lab and created an automated COVID test result report in the MHS GENESIS data warehouse. The finalized product was adopted for the entire MHS. “Our team’s goal is not just for patients here at Madigan, but to utilize this tool in hopes this innovation paves the way for wider usage and increases patient experience and care we provide.” (graphic)