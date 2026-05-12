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    Advancing Patient Care with AI: Madigan Army Medical Center’s Pulmonary Nodule Registry

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    Advancing Patient Care with AI: Madigan Army Medical Center’s Pulmonary Nodule Registry

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    “This development is really going to increase efficiency in the care our providers deliver, increase access to care,” said Rick Barnhill, Chief Health Information Officer (CHIO) at Madigan. His trademark is developing technical solutions that solve common problems and expanding the capability to all locations. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mr. Barnhill and the data analytics team promptly worked with the lab and created an automated COVID test result report in the MHS GENESIS data warehouse. The finalized product was adopted for the entire MHS. “Our team’s goal is not just for patients here at Madigan, but to utilize this tool in hopes this innovation paves the way for wider usage and increases patient experience and care we provide.” (graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9689007
    VIRIN: 260517-D-RF324-5937
    Resolution: 4000x2250
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Advancing Patient Care with AI: Madigan Army Medical Center’s Pulmonary Nodule Registry, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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