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    U.S. Coast Guard BUI Graphic

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    U.S. Coast Guard BUI Graphic

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    A graphic highlights the dangers of boating under the influence. According to the U.S. Coast Guard 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics report, alcohol use was the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents and contributed to 20% of known boating deaths. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9688983
    VIRIN: 260516-G-AW476-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 230.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    alcohol
    boating safety
    Safe Boating Week
    Operation Dry Water
    bui

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