U.S. Coast Guard BUI Graphic

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A graphic highlights the dangers of boating under the influence. According to the U.S. Coast Guard 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics report, alcohol use was the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents and contributed to 20% of known boating deaths. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)