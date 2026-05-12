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    Emory S. Land Departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 2026

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    Emory S. Land Departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 2026

    AT SEA

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 4, 2026) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Weston Edmondson stands watch topside as the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) passes by the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial as it departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 4, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9688574
    VIRIN: 260504-N-OJ012-1084
    Resolution: 5985x3367
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Emory S. Land Departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 2026, by PO3 Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    underway
    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)
    watchstander
    JOINT-BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM

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