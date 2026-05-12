Emory S. Land Departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 2026

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (May 4, 2026) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Weston Edmondson stands watch topside as the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) passes by the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial as it departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 4, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro)