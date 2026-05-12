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    Emory S. Land abandon ship drill

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    Emory S. Land abandon ship drill

    AT SEA

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2026) – Electronics Technician Seaman Tristan Yeater, left, stands by during an abandon ship drill aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 5, 2026. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9688546
    VIRIN: 260505-N-OJ012-1040
    Resolution: 4994x3567
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Emory S. Land abandon ship drill, by PO3 Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)
    abandon ship drill
    Submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

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