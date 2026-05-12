This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Memorial Day on May 25, 2026. Memorial Day was created to honor and mourn all U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 13:35
|Photo ID:
|9688092
|VIRIN:
|260515-Z-EP527-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x1800
|Size:
|668.68 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Graphic, by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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