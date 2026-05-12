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    Memorial Day Graphic

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    Memorial Day Graphic

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Memorial Day on May 25, 2026. Memorial Day was created to honor and mourn all U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9688092
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-EP527-1002
    Resolution: 1800x1800
    Size: 668.68 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Graphic, by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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