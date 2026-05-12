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    Armed Forces Day Graphic

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    Armed Forces Day Graphic

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Armed Forces Day on May 16, 2026. Armed Forces Day was created to honor the men and women currently serving in all branches of the United States Military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9688091
    VIRIN: 260515-Z-EP527-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1800
    Size: 694.5 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day Graphic, by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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