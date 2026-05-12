Armed Forces Day Graphic

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This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Armed Forces Day on May 16, 2026. Armed Forces Day was created to honor the men and women currently serving in all branches of the United States Military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.