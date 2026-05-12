This photo illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop 2025 for Armed Forces Day on May 16, 2026. Armed Forces Day was created to honor the men and women currently serving in all branches of the United States Military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Airman Austin Stern) This photo illustration was created by blending multiple images overlaid with unit logos.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9688091
|VIRIN:
|260515-Z-EP527-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1800
|Size:
|694.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Day Graphic, by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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