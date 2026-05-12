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    General officers from same hometown honored as they complete tenure at 1st Armored Division

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    General officers from same hometown honored as they complete tenure at 1st Armored Division

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Russell Savage 

    1st Armored Division

    Brig. Gen. Rory A. Crooks, the deputy commanding general for operations, (left) and Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell, the deputy commanding general for support, 1st Armored Division hold the Washington State University Flag in front the of the 1st Armored Div. headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, after a retreat ceremony marking the successful completion of their tenure at the unit on May 15, 2026. Crooks and Bordwell are both natives of Spokane, Washington, attended Mead High School, and commissioned into the U.S. Army through the Washington State University ROTC program (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9687540
    VIRIN: 260515-A-CE530-8996
    Resolution: 7661x5936
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, General officers from same hometown honored as they complete tenure at 1st Armored Division, by SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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