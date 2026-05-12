General officers from same hometown honored as they complete tenure at 1st Armored Division

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Brig. Gen. Rory A. Crooks, the deputy commanding general for operations, (left) and Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell, the deputy commanding general for support, 1st Armored Division hold the Washington State University Flag in front the of the 1st Armored Div. headquarters at Fort Bliss, Texas, after a retreat ceremony marking the successful completion of their tenure at the unit on May 15, 2026. Crooks and Bordwell are both natives of Spokane, Washington, attended Mead High School, and commissioned into the U.S. Army through the Washington State University ROTC program (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V).