Birthday cake graphic celebrating Breaking Doctrine reaching 100 episodes.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9687434
|VIRIN:
|260515-D-QF030-3145
|Resolution:
|6570x4380
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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The “Breaking Doctrine” podcast hits 100 episodes: Behind the scenes with the team that kickstarted access to Army doctrine
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