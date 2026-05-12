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    Colorado Air National Guard engineers fortify Indo-Pacific theater

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    Colorado Air National Guard engineers fortify Indo-Pacific theater

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Stephanie Zimmerman 

    140th Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 240th Civil Engineer Flight, Colorado Air National Guard pose on top of heavy machinery while deployed to the U.S. Indo-Pacific region during 2025. The 240 CEF completed a six-month deployment throughout various locations in the region, where they planned and rehabilitated key infrastructure. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:05
    Photo ID: 9686449
    VIRIN: 260317-F-US247-3273
    Resolution: 2961x2031
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Colorado Air National Guard engineers fortify Indo-Pacific theater, by 2nd Lt. Stephanie Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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