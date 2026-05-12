Colorado Air National Guard engineers fortify Indo-Pacific theater

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Two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 240th Civil Engineer Flight, Colorado Air National Guard pose on top of heavy machinery while deployed to the U.S. Indo-Pacific region during 2025. The 240 CEF completed a six-month deployment throughout various locations in the region, where they planned and rehabilitated key infrastructure. (courtesy photo)