Two U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 240th Civil Engineer Flight, Colorado Air National Guard pose on top of heavy machinery while deployed to the U.S. Indo-Pacific region during 2025. The 240 CEF completed a six-month deployment throughout various locations in the region, where they planned and rehabilitated key infrastructure. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:05
|Photo ID:
|9686449
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-US247-3273
|Resolution:
|2961x2031
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Air National Guard engineers fortify Indo-Pacific theater, by 2nd Lt. Stephanie Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Colorado Air National Guard engineers fortify Indo-Pacific theater
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