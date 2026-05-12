Illicit drugs and weapons sit on display after seizure by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office in March. The Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, which supports state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies in the detection, interdiction and disruption of drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, played a crucial behind the scenes role in the investigation. Portions of this photo have been altered for security purposes. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9686446
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-D0457-1001
|Resolution:
|1938x2320
|Size:
|691.91 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force assists investigation that seized 13-plus kilograms of illegal drugs
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