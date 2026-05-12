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    Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force assists investigation that seized 13-plus kilograms of illegal drugs

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    Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force assists investigation that seized 13-plus kilograms of illegal drugs

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    National Guard Bureau

    Illicit drugs and weapons sit on display after seizure by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office in March. The Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, which supports state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies in the detection, interdiction and disruption of drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations, played a crucial behind the scenes role in the investigation. Portions of this photo have been altered for security purposes. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:01
    Photo ID: 9686446
    VIRIN: 260326-A-D0457-1001
    Resolution: 1938x2320
    Size: 691.91 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    Georgia National Guard

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