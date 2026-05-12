U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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U.S. Army paratroopers prepare to download tactical vehicles from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Army routinely relies on the C-17’s unmatched ability to strategically airlift soldiers and equipment worldwide. (U.S. Army photo)