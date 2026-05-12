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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

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    05.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army paratroopers prepare to download tactical vehicles from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Army routinely relies on the C-17’s unmatched ability to strategically airlift soldiers and equipment worldwide. (U.S. Army photo)

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    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9686283
    VIRIN: 260515-D-A0839-3046
    Resolution: 6248x4165
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    AFCENT
    Air Forces Central
    Army Central
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Central Command (CENTCOM)
    USARCENT

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