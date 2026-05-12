U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

U.S. Army paratroopers prepare to download tactical vehicles from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Army routinely relies on the C-17’s unmatched ability to strategically airlift soldiers and equipment worldwide. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 11:44
|Photo ID:
|9686283
|VIRIN:
|260515-D-A0839-3046
|Resolution:
|6248x4165
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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