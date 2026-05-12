Get Real Get Better: NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 500 Streamlines Procurement through Lean Six Sigma Initiative

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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 12, 2026) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Paytyn Sheerin, assigned to NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Code 500, organizes a future-state map during a Lean Six Sigma Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) event at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). During the week-long initiative, the team outlined new strategies and actions for the Government Commercial Purchase Card (GCPC) program to accelerate procurement approvals and streamline support for warfighters entering availabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)