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    Get Real Get Better: NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 500 Streamlines Procurement through Lean Six Sigma Initiative

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    Get Real Get Better: NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 500 Streamlines Procurement through Lean Six Sigma Initiative

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 12, 2026) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Paytyn Sheerin, assigned to NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Code 500, organizes a future-state map during a Lean Six Sigma Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) event at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). During the week-long initiative, the team outlined new strategies and actions for the Government Commercial Purchase Card (GCPC) program to accelerate procurement approvals and streamline support for warfighters entering availabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:01
    Photo ID: 9686226
    VIRIN: 260512-N-DJ454-2939
    Resolution: 2329x1515
    Size: 457.8 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Get Real Get Better: NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 500 Streamlines Procurement through Lean Six Sigma Initiative

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    TAGS

    Newport News Shipbuilding
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk
    supply chain management
    Continuous Process Improvement (CPI)
    Fleet Readiness and Logistics
    Lean Sigma Six

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