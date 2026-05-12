Get Real Get Better: NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Code 500 Streamlines Procurement through Lean Six Sigma Initiative

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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 13, 2026) — Dwayne Thompson, Logistics Management Specialist for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Code 500, receives the Senior Civilian of the Year award from Cynthia Brown, Executive Director of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, during a Lean Six Sigma Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) event at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News (SUPSHIPNN). Thompson was recognized for his leadership and dedication to streamlining the Government Commercial Purchase Card (GCPC) package screening process in support of timely mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly Myles)