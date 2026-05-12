NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class JoAnna Bucheger

Naval Medical Forces Development Command and Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) are mission driven and people powered. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class JoAnna Bucheger is the Enlisted Commissioning Programs Assistant Manager at NMLPDC, which creates a pathway for enlisted Sailors and Marines to earn their commissions in the Navy Nurse Corps and across 12 critical specialties in the Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 15:30
|Photo ID:
|9684657
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-FG822-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|803.5 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Mission Driven, People Powered: Highlighting HM1 Bucheger
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