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    USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128) departs

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    USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128) departs

    PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Photo of the USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128) departs May 8, 2026 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast team made this milestone possible through collaboration with industry partners. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:31
    Photo ID: 9683973
    VIRIN: 260508-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 2897x1672
    Size: 941.94 KB
    Location: PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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