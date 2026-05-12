Photo of the USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128) departs May 8, 2026 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast team made this milestone possible through collaboration with industry partners. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9683973
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|2897x1672
|Size:
|941.94 KB
|Location:
|PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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