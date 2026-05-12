Building Natural Barriers: Repurposed Christmas Trees Protect Dam Neck Dunes

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Naval Air Station Oceana’s (NASO) Natural Resources Department, in collaboration with Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) Natural Resources Department, NSAP’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff, and Marines from Marine Detachment Dam Neck Annex supported a dune stabilization program at Dam Neck. The Christmas trees and sand create a natural barrier that protects dunes from erosion and creates a habitat for both wildlife and plants.