Naval Air Station Oceana’s (NASO) Natural Resources Department, in collaboration with Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) Natural Resources Department, NSAP’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff, and Marines from Marine Detachment Dam Neck Annex supported a dune stabilization program at Dam Neck. The Christmas trees and sand create a natural barrier that protects dunes from erosion and creates a habitat for both wildlife and plants.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 07:44
|Photo ID:
|9683227
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-YO710-1083
|Resolution:
|5929x3953
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Natural Barriers: Repurposed Christmas Trees Protect Dam Neck Dunes, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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