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    Building Natural Barriers: Repurposed Christmas Trees Protect Dam Neck Dunes

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    Building Natural Barriers: Repurposed Christmas Trees Protect Dam Neck Dunes

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Naval Air Station Oceana’s (NASO) Natural Resources Department, in collaboration with Naval Support Activity Portsmouth (NSAP) Natural Resources Department, NSAP’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff, and Marines from Marine Detachment Dam Neck Annex supported a dune stabilization program at Dam Neck. The Christmas trees and sand create a natural barrier that protects dunes from erosion and creates a habitat for both wildlife and plants.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 07:44
    Photo ID: 9683227
    VIRIN: 260429-N-YO710-1083
    Resolution: 5929x3953
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building Natural Barriers: Repurposed Christmas Trees Protect Dam Neck Dunes, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Christmas Trees
    Environmental Protection
    Dunes
    NSA Portsmouth VA
    NAS Oceana - Dam Neck Annex

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