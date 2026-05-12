SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army medical Soldiers stand in formation as Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR) bids farewell to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud during a change of command ceremony May 13 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Brig. Gen. Giraud, who commanded MRC, EUR since Oct. 2023, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle. Giraud departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. where he will assume the duties as Deputy Surgeon General for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Army Medical Command.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9683135
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-YV790-9734
|Resolution:
|5733x3007
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command
No keywords found.