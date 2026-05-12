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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command

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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command

    GERMANY

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presents the Legion of Merit award to Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud May 13. Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR) bid farewell to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud during a change of command ceremony May 13 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Brig. Gen. Giraud, who commanded MRC, EUR since Oct. 2023, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle. Giraud departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. where he will assume the duties as Deputy Surgeon General for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Army Medical Command. (Pictured from L to R: Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, Gen. Christopher Donahue, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Kelly Giraud).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 06:03
    Photo ID: 9683123
    VIRIN: 260513-A-YV790-1876
    Resolution: 5855x4323
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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