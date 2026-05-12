Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command

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SEMBACH, Germany – Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR) bid farewell to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud during a change of command ceremony May 13 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Brig. Gen. Giraud, who commanded MRC, EUR since Oct. 2023, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle. Giraud departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. where he will assume the duties as Deputy Surgeon General for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Army Medical Command. (Pictured from L to R are; Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre and Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle).