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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command

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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command

    GERMANY

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jose Vega-Ramos of the 529th Military Police Company presents Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud with a shell casing used during the Battle of Somme in World War I. Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR) bid farewell to Giraud during a change of command ceremony May 13 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Brig. Gen. Giraud, who commanded MRC, EUR since Oct. 2023, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle. Giraud departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. where he will assume the duties as Deputy Surgeon General for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Army Medical Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 05:30
    Photo ID: 9683065
    VIRIN: 260513-A-YV790-5345
    Resolution: 3846x4356
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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