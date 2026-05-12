Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Change of Command

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SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jose Vega-Ramos of the 529th Military Police Company presents Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud with a shell casing used during the Battle of Somme in World War I. Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC, EUR) bid farewell to Giraud during a change of command ceremony May 13 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Brig. Gen. Giraud, who commanded MRC, EUR since Oct. 2023, relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle. Giraud departs Europe for his new position in Falls Church, Va. where he will assume the duties as Deputy Surgeon General for the U.S. Army Office of the Surgeon General and Army Medical Command.