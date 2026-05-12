USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical group leaders sync joint planning at tabletop exercise

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U.S. Department of War medical leaders and joint partners pose for a group photo during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Surgeon General annual tabletop exercise at Garmisch, Germany, May 6, 2026. The yearly exercise brought together medical group command teams from across the European theater to synchronize planning, assess capabilities and prepare for operational contingencies in support of U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)