U.S. Department of War medical leaders and joint partners pose for a group photo during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Surgeon General annual tabletop exercise at Garmisch, Germany, May 6, 2026. The yearly exercise brought together medical group command teams from across the European theater to synchronize planning, assess capabilities and prepare for operational contingencies in support of U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 04:57
|Photo ID:
|9683047
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-TC518-1006
|Resolution:
|5862x3900
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical group leaders sync joint planning at tabletop exercise, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical group leaders sync joint planning at tabletop exercise
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