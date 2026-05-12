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    USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical group leaders sync joint planning at tabletop exercise

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    USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical group leaders sync joint planning at tabletop exercise

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Department of War medical leaders and joint partners pose for a group photo during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa Surgeon General annual tabletop exercise at Garmisch, Germany, May 6, 2026. The yearly exercise brought together medical group command teams from across the European theater to synchronize planning, assess capabilities and prepare for operational contingencies in support of U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9683047
    VIRIN: 260506-F-TC518-1006
    Resolution: 5862x3900
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Medical group leaders sync joint planning at tabletop exercise, by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Surgeon General
    Readiness
    Medical Readiness
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    Exercise

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