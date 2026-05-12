Darrin Alexander, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of information protection, poses for his official photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 24,2026. He recently won the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 and is now competing at Air Force level. Alexander’s accomplishments include eliminating a 3,000-item clearance backlog, directly boosting mission readiness, and creating a centralized Information Protection SharePoint, providing unified resources for all assigned and tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 04:53
|Photo ID:
|9683045
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-EJ686-1005
|Resolution:
|4005x5607
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From hurricane-wrecked dreams to USAFE-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 winner, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From hurricane-wrecked dreams to USAFE-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 winner
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