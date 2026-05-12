From hurricane-wrecked dreams to USAFE-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 winner

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Darrin Alexander, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of information protection, poses for his official photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 24,2026. He recently won the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 and is now competing at Air Force level. Alexander’s accomplishments include eliminating a 3,000-item clearance backlog, directly boosting mission readiness, and creating a centralized Information Protection SharePoint, providing unified resources for all assigned and tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)