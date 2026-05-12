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    From hurricane-wrecked dreams to USAFE-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 winner

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    From hurricane-wrecked dreams to USAFE-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 winner

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Darrin Alexander, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of information protection, poses for his official photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 24,2026. He recently won the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 and is now competing at Air Force level. Alexander’s accomplishments include eliminating a 3,000-item clearance backlog, directly boosting mission readiness, and creating a centralized Information Protection SharePoint, providing unified resources for all assigned and tenant units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9683045
    VIRIN: 260324-F-EJ686-1005
    Resolution: 4005x5607
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From hurricane-wrecked dreams to USAFE-level Security Award for Excellence 2025 winner, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Information Protection office
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa

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