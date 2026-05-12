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    Remembering Fort McCoy's Founder: Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy

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    Remembering Fort McCoy's Founder: Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Robert Bruce McCoy, Fort McCoy’s namesake, was born in Kenosha, Wis., Sept. 5, 1867. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Lafayette Township, Monroe County, where his father, Bruce Elisha McCoy, engaged in milling. Robert Bruce McCoy was the epitome of the Citizen-Soldier. His military career spanned 31 years and included service in the Spanish American War, the punitive action in Mexico, and World War I. Among his awards for valor was the Distinguished Service Medal and the French Croix de Guerre. He was instrumental in forming the 32nd Division Association and became its first president. On Dec. 20, 1920, he was commissioned brigadier general, commanding the 64th Infantry Brigade, Wisconsin National Guard. In 1924 he was promoted to major general and commanded the 32nd Infantry Division (the Red Arrow Division), Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard. Robert Bruce McCoy died Jan. 5, 1926, from pernicious anemia. In November of that year the post was renamed in his honor. (U.S. Army Graphic by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9682248
    VIRIN: 260513-A-A4608-8789
    Resolution: 1149x1369
    Size: 551.86 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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