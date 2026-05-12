(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSMR key collaborator in the successful conservation of “Turkey Ridge”

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    WSMR key collaborator in the successful conservation of “Turkey Ridge”

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    A parcel of land known as “Turkey Ridge” in southern New Mexico became part of a portfolio of land protected by the New Mexico Land Conservancy spanning over 800,000 acres across the state that includes White Sands Missile Range on March 25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9681844
    VIRIN: 260325-D-A4716-7182
    Resolution: 624x470
    Size: 102.41 KB
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSMR key collaborator in the successful conservation of “Turkey Ridge”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery