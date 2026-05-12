WSMR key collaborator in the successful conservation of “Turkey Ridge”

A parcel of land known as “Turkey Ridge” in southern New Mexico became part of a portfolio of land protected by the New Mexico Land Conservancy spanning over 800,000 acres across the state that includes White Sands Missile Range on March 25.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9681844
|VIRIN:
|260325-D-A4716-7182
|Resolution:
|624x470
|Size:
|102.41 KB
|Location:
|NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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