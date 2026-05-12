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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command

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    Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sylvie Carafiol 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    260513-N-CO642-1954 NORFOLK, Va. (May 13, 2026) Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), departs the SURFLANT change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 13. SURFLANT mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 ships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sylvie Carafiol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9681795
    VIRIN: 260513-N-CO642-1954
    Resolution: 3965x2768
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command, by PO2 Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SURFLANT
    Change of Command

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