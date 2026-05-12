260513-N-CO642-1954 NORFOLK, Va. (May 13, 2026) Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), departs the SURFLANT change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, May 13. SURFLANT mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 ships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sylvie Carafiol)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:48
|Photo ID:
|9681795
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-CO642-1954
|Resolution:
|3965x2768
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Naval Surface Force Atlantic Holds Change of Command
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