Navy Food Management Team Watch Captain Class

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The Navy Food Management Team recently held a galley watch captain class. Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Sophia Curiel, an NFMT instructor, led the training on topics including menu planning, recipe conversion and hazard analysis. The class concluded with the students preparing a full meal using recipes, conversions and cooking procedures. Curiel said the six students did an amazing job prepping, cooking and serving a meal of rib-eye steak, lemon-baked salmon, jasmine rice, oven-roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, glazed carrots and lemon cake.