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    Navy Food Management Team Watch Captain Class

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    Navy Food Management Team Watch Captain Class

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    The Navy Food Management Team recently held a galley watch captain class. Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Sophia Curiel, an NFMT instructor, led the training on topics including menu planning, recipe conversion and hazard analysis. The class concluded with the students preparing a full meal using recipes, conversions and cooking procedures. Curiel said the six students did an amazing job prepping, cooking and serving a meal of rib-eye steak, lemon-baked salmon, jasmine rice, oven-roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus, glazed carrots and lemon cake.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:15
    Photo ID: 9681430
    VIRIN: 260507-N-MI079-7143
    Resolution: 3000x2399
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Food Management Team Watch Captain Class, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Culinary Specialist
    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

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