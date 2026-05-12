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    Revolutionizing Safety

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    Revolutionizing Safety

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Chris Frazier 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is proud to announce a significant leap forward in safety education for the force. A new, integrated safety training capability is now available to all Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians, providing on-demand access to a vast library of self-paced online courses.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9681236
    VIRIN: 260511-O-MR084-2486
    Resolution: 1125x600
    Size: 268.31 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Revolutionizing Safety, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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