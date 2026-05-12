The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is proud to announce a significant leap forward in safety education for the force. A new, integrated safety training capability is now available to all Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians, providing on-demand access to a vast library of self-paced online courses.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681236
|VIRIN:
|260511-O-MR084-2486
|Resolution:
|1125x600
|Size:
|268.31 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revolutionizing Safety, by Chris Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.