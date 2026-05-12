Seaman Apprentice Wilson Justice graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:54
|Photo ID:
|9680859
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|220.77 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|WEST LIBERTY, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Justice Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command
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