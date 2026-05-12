Justice Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:54 Photo ID: 9680859 VIRIN: 260513-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 853x1280 Size: 220.77 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, KENTUCKY, US

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