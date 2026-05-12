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    Justice Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

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    Justice Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

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    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman Apprentice Wilson Justice graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 14, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:54
    Photo ID: 9680859
    VIRIN: 260513-N-NO492-1001
    Resolution: 853x1280
    Size: 220.77 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: WEST LIBERTY, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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