U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in the Middle East

A U.S. Army air defense artilleryman works to place an MIM-104 Patriot missile system into operation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Patriot is the Army’s primary terminal-phase anti-ballistic missile system. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9680850
|VIRIN:
|260513-D-A0839-7725
|Resolution:
|4420x2947
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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