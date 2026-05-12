U.S. Marine Corps Pool Function Miami 2026

U.S. Marine Corps poolees with Recruiting Sub-station Perrine, Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale, conduct a re-supply run during a poolee function in Miami, Florida, March 31, 2026. Re-supply runs are exercises that are conducted at Marine Corps Recruit Training and throughout the Marine Corps Fleet Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliel Romero)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9680803
|VIRIN:
|260513-M-QY914-1001
|Resolution:
|6577x4387
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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