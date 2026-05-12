U.S. Marine Corps Pool Function Miami 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps poolees with Recruiting Sub-station Perrine, Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale, conduct a re-supply run during a poolee function in Miami, Florida, March 31, 2026. Re-supply runs are exercises that are conducted at Marine Corps Recruit Training and throughout the Marine Corps Fleet Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliel Romero)