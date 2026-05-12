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    U.S. Marine Corps Pool Function Miami 2026

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    U.S. Marine Corps Pool Function Miami 2026

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eliel Romero 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps poolees with Recruiting Sub-station Perrine, Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale, conduct a re-supply run during a poolee function in Miami, Florida, March 31, 2026. Re-supply runs are exercises that are conducted at Marine Corps Recruit Training and throughout the Marine Corps Fleet Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliel Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9680803
    VIRIN: 260513-M-QY914-1001
    Resolution: 6577x4387
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Pool Function Miami 2026, by LCpl Eliel Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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