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    Thunder Over Mansfield

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    Thunder Over Mansfield

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, takes off over the Vermont Air National Guard's hangars in South Burlington, Vermont, May 5, 2026. This takeoff was for routine training to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9680572
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-CB896-1001
    Resolution: 5053x3362
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over Mansfield, by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    takeoff
    mountain
    jet
    air national guard
    vermont
    F-35A Lightningn II

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