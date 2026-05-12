Thunder Over Mansfield

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, takes off over the Vermont Air National Guard's hangars in South Burlington, Vermont, May 5, 2026. This takeoff was for routine training to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:05
|Photo ID:
|9680572
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-CB896-1001
|Resolution:
|5053x3362
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
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