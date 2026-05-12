U.S. Army Surgeon General speaks at Senior Military Medical Leader Forum in Germany

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SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, The Army Surgeon General and commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, interacts with the audience during the MRC, EUR and DHN-EUR Senior Leader Forum. Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe brought together their senior U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical leaders from across Europe May 11-12 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany to take part in a Senior Leader Forum. The primary purpose of the two-day forum was to not only enable the successful transition between the outgoing and incoming leaders for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and Defense Health Network Europe, but also to provide an overall strategy assessment update and allow military treatment facility leaders to provide their initial in-briefs to the incoming commanding general.