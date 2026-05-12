(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Surgeon General speaks at Senior Military Medical Leader Forum in Germany

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Surgeon General speaks at Senior Military Medical Leader Forum in Germany

    GERMANY

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre, The Army Surgeon General and commander of U.S. Army Medical Command, interacts with the audience during the MRC, EUR and DHN-EUR Senior Leader Forum. Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe brought together their senior U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical leaders from across Europe May 11-12 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany to take part in a Senior Leader Forum. The primary purpose of the two-day forum was to not only enable the successful transition between the outgoing and incoming leaders for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and Defense Health Network Europe, but also to provide an overall strategy assessment update and allow military treatment facility leaders to provide their initial in-briefs to the incoming commanding general.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9680199
    VIRIN: 260512-A-YV790-1109
    Resolution: 6181x4480
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Surgeon General speaks at Senior Military Medical Leader Forum in Germany, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery