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    AI mosquito traps take top honors at Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

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    AI mosquito traps take top honors at Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Major Michael Dunbar, 65th Medical Brigade (center), poses for a photo after being awarded the Army Meritorious Service Medal by Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general (left), for winning first place at the Fiscal Year 26 Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge. Far right is Col. Edgar Arroyo, 65th Medical Brigade commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9680084
    VIRIN: 260430-A-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 4000x1848
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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