AI mosquito traps take top honors at Eighth Army's Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge

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Major Michael Dunbar, 65th Medical Brigade (center), poses for a photo after being awarded the Army Meritorious Service Medal by Lt. Gen. Joe Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general (left), for winning first place at the Fiscal Year 26 Pacific Victors Innovation Challenge. Far right is Col. Edgar Arroyo, 65th Medical Brigade commander.