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    LANPAC 2026 Brings Together Global Military Leaders in Honolulu

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    LANPAC 2026 Brings Together Global Military Leaders in Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Global military leaders and defense partners attend the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The annual conference brings together Indo-Pacific partners and allies to discuss regional security cooperation, land power integration and shared strategic challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9680059
    VIRIN: 260513-A-KB025-1026
    Resolution: 4441x3432
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Brings Together Global Military Leaders in Honolulu, by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LANPAC2026, IndoPacific, LandPower, Modernization, Honolulu

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