Still shots taken of various rooms and space in the new ATF WSU Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab (FCGIL) in Wichita, KS.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 23:03
|Photo ID:
|9680044
|VIRIN:
|260428-O-EG877-4028
|Resolution:
|5328x4000
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory interior pictures, by Erin Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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