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    ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory interior pictures

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    ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory interior pictures

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Erin Eby 

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

    Still shots taken of various rooms and space in the new ATF WSU Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab (FCGIL) in Wichita, KS.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 23:03
    Photo ID: 9680044
    VIRIN: 260428-O-EG877-4028
    Resolution: 5328x4000
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory interior pictures, by Erin Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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