Arctic Angels on Display at LANPAC

Army first sergeant Justin Warner, assigned to the Northern Warfare Training Center, 11th Airborne Division, briefs U.S. and allied senior enlisted leaders during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 2026. The engagement marked the beginning of the division’s participation in LANPAC 26, highlighting Arctic readiness, interoperability and innovation across the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 17:16
|Photo ID:
|9679522
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-LF704-6794
|Resolution:
|2048x1070
|Size:
|547.75 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Arctic Frontline: 11th Airborne Division Leads Innovation, Readiness in Indo- Pacific
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