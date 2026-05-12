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    Arctic Angels on Display at LANPAC

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    Arctic Angels on Display at LANPAC

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Correy Mathews 

    11th Airborne Division

    Army first sergeant Justin Warner, assigned to the Northern Warfare Training Center, 11th Airborne Division, briefs U.S. and allied senior enlisted leaders during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 2026. The engagement marked the beginning of the division’s participation in LANPAC 26, highlighting Arctic readiness, interoperability and innovation across the Indo-Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9679522
    VIRIN: 260512-A-LF704-6794
    Resolution: 2048x1070
    Size: 547.75 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arctic Angels on Display at LANPAC, by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    cold weather training
    field equipment
    military display
    LANPAC
    outdoor event
    U.S. Army

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