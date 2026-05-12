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    WBAMC Celebrates "The Power of Nurses" with Opening Ceremony

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    WBAMC Celebrates &quot;The Power of Nurses&quot; with Opening Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Dr. Linda Lawson, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, and retired chief nursing officer for The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, was the main speaker for William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Nurses Week Opening Ceremony, May 6, 2026, in the dining facility of the military hospital.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9679306
    VIRIN: 260506-D-DO208-1003
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WBAMC Celebrates "The Power of Nurses" with Opening Ceremony, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nurses Week 2026

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