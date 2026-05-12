Dr. Linda Lawson, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, and retired chief nursing officer for The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, was the main speaker for William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Nurses Week Opening Ceremony, May 6, 2026, in the dining facility of the military hospital.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9679306
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-DO208-1003
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC Celebrates "The Power of Nurses" with Opening Ceremony, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC Celebrates "The Power of Nurses" with Opening Ceremony
No keywords found.