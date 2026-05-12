Kirstin Schauger Receives Civilian Service Achievement Award

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a Project Delivery Board award ceremony on May 12, 2026 in Buffalo, N.Y. LT. Col. Robert Burnham recognized Kirstin Schauger for excellence. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Ruszala).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:39
|Photo ID:
|9678929
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-FB511-2074
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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