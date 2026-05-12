(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kirstin Schauger Receives Civilian Service Achievement Award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kirstin Schauger Receives Civilian Service Achievement Award

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a Project Delivery Board award ceremony on May 12, 2026 in Buffalo, N.Y. LT. Col. Robert Burnham recognized Kirstin Schauger for excellence. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Ruszala).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9678929
    VIRIN: 260512-A-FB511-2074
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirstin Schauger Receives Civilian Service Achievement Award, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery