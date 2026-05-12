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    Coffee with the Command Team

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    Coffee with the Command Team

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Renzetti 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A digital graphic created at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 14, 2026, inviting personnel to attend "Coffee with the Command Team." The event is held every Tuesday to provide an open forum for all personnel to engage directly with leadership and ask questions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Danielle Renzetti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:16
    Photo ID: 9678890
    VIRIN: 260414-X-YW354-1001
    Resolution: 2640x2040
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee with the Command Team, by SSgt Danielle Renzetti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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