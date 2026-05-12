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A digital graphic created at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 14, 2026, inviting personnel to attend "Coffee with the Command Team." The event is held every Tuesday to provide an open forum for all personnel to engage directly with leadership and ask questions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Danielle Renzetti)