Casting a readiness shadow at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Casting a readiness shadow…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Family Medicine clinic takes a brief pause after uniform inspection for a photo-op with Lt. Julia Lucas (left) and Lt. Jill Becker (right) flanking Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Koeller. For Lucas and Becker, their normal duties of running a dozen health care clinics, directing over a hundred staff members and coordinating health care for approximately 14,000 eligible beneficiaries has been augmented during May 6 to 12, 2026 with National Nurse Week recognition events, which will culminate with the Navy Nurse Corps anniversary May 13 to honor their inception in 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9678879
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-HU933-3200
|Resolution:
|4733x3223
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
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