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    Casting a readiness shadow at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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    Casting a readiness shadow at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Casting a readiness shadow…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Family Medicine clinic takes a brief pause after uniform inspection for a photo-op with Lt. Julia Lucas (left) and Lt. Jill Becker (right) flanking Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Koeller. For Lucas and Becker, their normal duties of running a dozen health care clinics, directing over a hundred staff members and coordinating health care for approximately 14,000 eligible beneficiaries has been augmented during May 6 to 12, 2026 with National Nurse Week recognition events, which will culminate with the Navy Nurse Corps anniversary May 13 to honor their inception in 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:10
    Photo ID: 9678879
    VIRIN: 260512-N-HU933-3200
    Resolution: 4733x3223
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Casting a readiness shadow at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, nurses week, nurse corps

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