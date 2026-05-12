Casting a readiness shadow at Naval Hospital Bremerton

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Casting a readiness shadow…Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Family Medicine clinic takes a brief pause after uniform inspection for a photo-op with Lt. Julia Lucas (left) and Lt. Jill Becker (right) flanking Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Koeller. For Lucas and Becker, their normal duties of running a dozen health care clinics, directing over a hundred staff members and coordinating health care for approximately 14,000 eligible beneficiaries has been augmented during May 6 to 12, 2026 with National Nurse Week recognition events, which will culminate with the Navy Nurse Corps anniversary May 13 to honor their inception in 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).